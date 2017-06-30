Martin: Canada at 150 owes America thanks - Sun, 02 Jul 2017 PST
Early in the last century, the expansively minded Teddy Roosevelt thought it a shame that Canada didn't join the American union. As Americans, he wrote, Canadians "would hold positions incomparably more important, grander and more dignified than they can ever hope to reach."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw...
|Fri
|News one
|1
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Jun 29
|Truth
|182
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC