Majority of Washingtonians surveyed support Democratic Party in 2017 legislative elections

Given the opportunity to cast a vote in a special state House race or state Senate contest this year - ordinarily just a local election year - most Washingtonians surveyed say they would support the Democratic Party's candidates. QUESTION: If your district was holding a special election for the state Senate or the state House today, would you vote for the Democratic or Republican candidate in your district? This is what's known as a generic ballot question , because it doesn't ask voters about specific candidates, but rather about their party preferences in a current or upcoming election.

