Local crews fight wildfire in Central Washington
Pullman firefighters returned home late Thursday after helping fight wildfires threatening homes in Central Washington for several days last week. Pullman Fire Chief Mike Heston got a call at about 8 p.m. on June 26 to respond to the Sutherland Canyon fire in the counties of Chelan, Douglas and Grant.
