KirbyCast July3--7am hour
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman says her office will send some of the voter information requested by President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged 2016 election voter fraud, but only publicly available data, not private data . 7am hour--Kirby Wilbur in for John Carlson: a Rhode Island report says 20% of their registered voters don't actually live in their state, meanwhile Washington's Secretary of State will partially cooperate with Pres.
