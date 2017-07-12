Initiative would allow prosecution of...

Initiative would allow prosecution of police in shootings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: Crosscut.com

Katrina Johnson, a cousin of Charleena Lyles, speaks at the kickoff for Initiative 940. Credit: Matt M. McKnight/Cascade Public Media The language of De-Escalate Washington - a proposed initiative that would heighten training requirements for police officers and change state laws surrounding justified use-of-force - has been months, even years in the making.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crosscut.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have ma... Jul 5 payme 4
Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw... Jun 30 News one 1
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Jun 29 Truth 182
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,631
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun '17 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May '17 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC