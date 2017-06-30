High speed caused Amtrak derailment along Washington coast
An engineer was driving an Amtrak passenger train too fast on Sunday and caused it to derail as it headed north along the Washington state coast, officials said Thursday. Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said an investigation found that the train failed to slow down to the 40 mph speed limit while approaching the Chambers Bay drawbridge, about 45 miles south of Seattle.
