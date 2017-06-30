High speed caused Amtrak derailment a...

High speed caused Amtrak derailment along Washington coast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An engineer was driving an Amtrak passenger train too fast on Sunday and caused it to derail as it headed north along the Washington state coast, officials said Thursday. Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said an investigation found that the train failed to slow down to the 40 mph speed limit while approaching the Chambers Bay drawbridge, about 45 miles south of Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have ma... Wed payme 4
Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw... Jun 30 News one 1
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Jun 29 Truth 182
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun '17 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May '17 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,285,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC