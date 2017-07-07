Hantavirus outbreak kills 3 in Washin...

Hantavirus outbreak kills 3 in Washington, sickens 2 others

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Fox News

A transmission electron micrograph reveals the ultrastructural appearance of a number of virus particles, or a oevirionsa , of a hantavirus known as the Sin Nombre virus A Spokane man has become Washington state's third fatality in an outbreak of the rodent-borne hantavirus that's struck a total of five victims in the state since February. The man, who was in his 50s, was likely exposed to the respiratory illness in a barn in Adams County, according to the Spokane Regional Health District and Adams County Health Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have ma... Wed payme 4
Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw... Jun 30 News one 1
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Jun 29 Truth 182
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun '17 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May '17 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,933 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC