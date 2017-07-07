Hantavirus outbreak kills 3 in Washington, sickens 2 others
A transmission electron micrograph reveals the ultrastructural appearance of a number of virus particles, or a oevirionsa , of a hantavirus known as the Sin Nombre virus A Spokane man has become Washington state's third fatality in an outbreak of the rodent-borne hantavirus that's struck a total of five victims in the state since February. The man, who was in his 50s, was likely exposed to the respiratory illness in a barn in Adams County, according to the Spokane Regional Health District and Adams County Health Department.
