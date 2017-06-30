Gridwise: An app for DC drivers working for both Uber and Lyft new
An increasing number of ride-hailing drivers are signing on with both Uber and Lyft, and an app that just rolled out in the Washington area helps them easily bounce between their driver apps and navigation. Gridwise , which launched in Pittsburgh, has been in beta tests in Washington, the second market to officially get the app.
