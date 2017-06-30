Federal court blocks Trump EPA on air pollution
An appeals court Monday struck down the Environmental Protection Agency's two-year suspension of new emission standards on oil and gas wells, a decision that could set back the Trump administration's broad legal strategy for rolling back Obama-era rules. less An appeals court Monday struck down the Environmental Protection Agency's two-year suspension of new emission standards on oil and gas wells, a decision that could set back the Trump administration's broad ... more In this June 2, 2017, file photo, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt speaks to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.
