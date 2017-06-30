Covert Conbini Cafe Is Leaving H Street, Plus More Intel

Conbini Cafe , the purveyor of self-styled "Japanese comfort food" that appeared inside Maketto founder Eric Bruner-Yang's retail spot Shopkeepers earlier this year, is going mobile this month. Conbini chef Hiro Mitsui announced on social media that the cafe is closing Saturday, July 15; he plans to continue cooking at "pop-ups across the DMV."

