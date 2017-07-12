Connelly: AG Ferguson sues Trump over a pesticide and for-profit colleges
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson continues a broad legal assault on the Trump administration over attempts to delay and dismantle environmental and consumer protections. The latest targets for Ferguson and fellow AGs, two controversial Cabinet secretaries -- Environmental Protection Administrator Scott Pruitt and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
