Bush Sr. of Kennebunkport: - The town, and its people, are a part of my heartbeat.'

George H.W. Bush is 24 years removed from the presidency, and what passes for Washington politics these days makes his single term seem a quaint relic by comparison. But among the 3,000 people who live here year-round, nostalgia isn't what binds the town to George and Barbara Bush, now 93 and 92. Nostalgia is about the past, and the former president is very much here, in the present, in a relationship with Kennebunkport that appears to grow warmer and deeper by the year.

