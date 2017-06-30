Amtrak train derails in Washington st...

Amtrak train derails in Washington state, injuring several passengers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

A derailed Amtrak passenger train lies on its side before the Chambers Bay Bridge on Puget Sound in Steilacoom, Washington, U.S. July 2, 2017. West Pierce Fire Department/Handout via A derailed Amtrak passenger train lies on its side before the Chambers Bay Bridge on Puget Sound in Steilacoom, Washington, U.S. July 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw... Jun 30 News one 1
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Jun 29 Truth 182
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May '17 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC