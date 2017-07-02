Americans ask if democracy is slipping
Americans ask if democracy is slipping As the Fourth of July approaches, many people question the nation's future. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/07/02/americans-ask-democracy-slipping/103381224/ FILE - In this July 21, 2005 file photo, visitors watch while workers pressure wash the granite faces of George Washington, left, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie to shut down state for Norcross and Sw...
|Jun 30
|News one
|1
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|Jun 29
|Truth
|182
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC