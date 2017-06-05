Wolves may be exploring new territory...

Wolves may be exploring new territory in Western Washington - Sun, 11 Jun 2017 PST

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Gray wolves appear to be checking out territory west of the Cascades in eastern Skagit County, according to photos, tracks and other signs, federal officials say. If observations prove to be true, a pack in Western Washington would be a leap toward delisting wolves from state and federal endangered species protections.

