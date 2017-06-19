Wisdom from Washington for a troubled...

Wisdom from Washington for a troubled country

In his farewell address, written and published in Philadelphia in September 1796, George Washington warned about the forces he feared could destroy our democratic republic. He based his warnings on a half a century of public service amid war and peace, working with the greatest team of ghost writers in history - James Madison and Alexander Hamilton - drawing upon lessons from the ancient Greek and Roman republics which had fallen before.

Chicago, IL

