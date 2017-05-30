Wine industry transforms town best known for big prison
Walla Walla used to be best known for sweet onions and as home of the state penitentiary, where death row inmates once were hanged. But the remote town along the Washington-Oregon border has reinvented itself in the past two decades into a center of premium wines and wine tourism.
