Why Washingtonian Is Writing About Ho...

Why Washingtonian Is Writing About Homelessness Today

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

Back in January, the District conducted its Point in Time Count, the annual survey of how many people across the city live in homeless situations. This year's tally of 7,473 marked an 11 percent drop from 2016's figure, but still well above the national rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Thu Truth 186
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May '17 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,090 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC