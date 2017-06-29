What fireworks are legal in Washington?
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bring out the red, white and blue! The Fourth of July is right around the corner but how can you be safe and what are you allowed to use legally for fireworks? According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, you can use ground spinners, a dipped stick sparkler and a cone fountain.
