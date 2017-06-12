Washingtonitis

Washingtonitis

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: American Thinker

The macabre spectacle of media and legislators feverishly blathering about the meaning of imagined machinations to affect our last presidential election by foreign powers and feasting on every crumb of invented gossip shows just how desperately out of touch our nation's capital is with the land it governs and the people it milks for the benefit of its establishment. More than any other problem our nation faces indeed, the principal source of most of the problems our nation faces is Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May 21 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May '17 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC