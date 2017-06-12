Washingtonitis
The macabre spectacle of media and legislators feverishly blathering about the meaning of imagined machinations to affect our last presidential election by foreign powers and feasting on every crumb of invented gossip shows just how desperately out of touch our nation's capital is with the land it governs and the people it milks for the benefit of its establishment. More than any other problem our nation faces indeed, the principal source of most of the problems our nation faces is Washington.
