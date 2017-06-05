Washington Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2017
This spring, 150 high school seniors will graduate from WAVA, which serves students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. Honors classes are available for high school students, who can also choose from a wide variety of career and technical electives.
