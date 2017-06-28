Washington records - Wed, 28 Jun 2017 PST
Alan D. Jenks, 31; life in prison without the possibility of early release, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery. Jacob A. Smith, 20; 75 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree robbery, involving a person under 18 in unlawful controlled substance transaction, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr...
|15 hr
|huntcoyotes
|180
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May '17
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May '17
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC