Washington records - Wed, 28 Jun 2017 PST

Alan D. Jenks, 31; life in prison without the possibility of early release, after being found guilty of first-degree robbery. Jacob A. Smith, 20; 75 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree robbery, involving a person under 18 in unlawful controlled substance transaction, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

