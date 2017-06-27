Washington records - Tue, 27 Jun 2017 PST
Shaun P. Davis, 45; 37.5 months plus one day in prison, after being found guilty of attempt to elude a police vehicle and first-degree operating with license suspended. Chandriss D. Deshazo aka Chandriss D. Miles, 33; 25 months in prison, 25 months probation, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
