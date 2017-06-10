Washington Records - Sat, 10 Jun 2017 PST

Raymond E. Ruprecht, 35; $800 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. James A. Tibbets, 33; 15 months in prison with credit given for 104 days served, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

