Washington would spend a record amount on government programs and salaries in the next two years, in part to pay for a generational change in public education, under a budget deal expected to pass the Legislature sometime Friday. To increase the state's share of public schools and cover a wide range of other state programs, it would add to current revenue with a major shift in property taxes, collect sales tax on internet sales and make several other tax changes totaling about $7 billion over four years.

