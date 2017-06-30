Washington Legislature plays beat the...

Washington Legislature plays beat the clock on historic budget, school changes - Thu, 29 Jun 2017...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Washington would spend a record amount on government programs and salaries in the next two years, in part to pay for a generational change in public education, under a budget deal expected to pass the Legislature sometime Friday. To increase the state's share of public schools and cover a wide range of other state programs, it would add to current revenue with a major shift in property taxes, collect sales tax on internet sales and make several other tax changes totaling about $7 billion over four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Thu Truth 186
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May '17 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,203 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC