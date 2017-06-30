Washington Legislature plays beat the clock on historic budget, school changes - Thu, 29 Jun 2017...
Washington would spend a record amount on government programs and salaries in the next two years, in part to pay for a generational change in public education, under a budget deal expected to pass the Legislature sometime Friday. To increase the state's share of public schools and cover a wide range of other state programs, it would add to current revenue with a major shift in property taxes, collect sales tax on internet sales and make several other tax changes totaling about $7 billion over four years.
