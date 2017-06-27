Washington lawmakers reach tentative ...

Washington lawmakers reach tentative deal on state budget

9 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

Washington's lawmakers have reached a tentative agreement on a 2017-19 state operating budget, according Gov. Jay Inslee" office. "The negotiators and caucus leaders said they were confident that they would complete work on the budget and have a vote of the Legislature before the end of the day Friday, the final day of the fiscal year," according to a news release sent by Inslee's office shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

