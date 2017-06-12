Washington judge throws out $2.4M fin...

Washington judge throws out $2.4M fine against Tesoro for fatal

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Tesoro's Anacortes refinery north of Seattle was the site of an explosion that killed seven people in 2010. A Washington judge ruled Thursday that the state's Department of Labor and Industries had not proven its case against Tesoro and threw out the department's $2.4 million fine against Tesoro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May 21 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May '17 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,757,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC