Washington granted Real Id extension through mid-July

Yesterday Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Even though Washington state officials asked for an extension from compliance from the enforcement of federal requirements for state driver's licenses and ID cards through October 2020, they say that federal officials have informed them that at this point their extension will only be granted through July 10. A spokesman for the state Department of Licensing said Tuesday that the Department of Homeland Security is expected to soon make an announcement that it will be extending the current extensions for several states that have extensions that expire Wednesday through mid-July due to a delay in review of progress of the states on compliance with the 2005 REAL ID Act.

