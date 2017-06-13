Was Washington State's Election Syste...

Was Washington State's Election System Hacked by the Russians? No, Says Governor's Office.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

There's an alarming report today from Bloomberg that claims election systems in "four out of every five U.S. states" were targeted by Russian hackers during the 2016 election: Details of the wave of attacks, in the summer and fall of 2016, were provided by three people with direct knowledge of the U.S. investigation into the matter. In all, the Russian hackers hit systems in a total of 39 states, one of them said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mon Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May 21 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May '17 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC