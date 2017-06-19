U.S. Wants Quick Lumber Deal Yet Cana...

U.S. Wants Quick Lumber Deal Yet Canada Says Much Work Remains

Canada's envoy to Washington says President Donald Trump's administration is interested in a quick deal to end a softwood lumber dispute although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government sees no imminent agreement. Ambassador David MacNaughton said last week U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told him it would be good to get a However, MacNaughton said a deal is "a long way away" with a second round of duties on Canadian lumber expected this month.

