U.S. mulls pulling out of UN Human Rights Council over 'anti-Israel bias'

Ambassador Nikki Haley, the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations, delivered a speech about the current humanitarian situation in the world, during the opening of the 35th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the UN in Geneva on Tuesday. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump gave formal notice on Tuesday that it is reviewing its participation in the UN Human Rights Council, and called for reforming the body to eliminate what it called its "chronic anti-Israel bias."

