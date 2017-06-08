U.K. election: It's Theresa May vs. J...

U.K. election: It's Theresa May vs. Jeremy Corbyn as Britons go to the polls

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

U.K. election: It's Theresa May vs. Jeremy Corbyn as Britons go to the polls Expectations that Theresa May would simply romp to victory over Jeremy Corbyn have been undone. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sW6BOL LONDON - Britons went to the polls Thursday in a election expected to return Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May to power, although a late surge in the polls in favor of Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, indicated a President Trump-like upset was possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May 21 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC