U.K. election: It's Theresa May vs. Jeremy Corbyn as Britons go to the polls Expectations that Theresa May would simply romp to victory over Jeremy Corbyn have been undone. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sW6BOL LONDON - Britons went to the polls Thursday in a election expected to return Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May to power, although a late surge in the polls in favor of Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, indicated a President Trump-like upset was possible.
