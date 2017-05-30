Trump set to make debut on Washington's social scene
Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting a Sunday night fundraiser for Ford's Theater, the venue where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. Since taking office in mid-January, Trump has turned down invitations to a series of high-wattage staples of the D.C. social scene where an appearance by the president is routine.
