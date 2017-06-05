Trump rebuffs bipartisanship, banks on base to tame turmoil
President Donald Trump attends a roundtable on infrastructure at the Department of Transportation, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. Faced with the under-oath allegations of ex-FBI Director James Comey and the steady creep of congressional investigations, Trump's response this week was aimed squarely at rallying his most dedicated supporters to his side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC