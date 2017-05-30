Town Talk: Canadian Club honours Grac...

Town Talk: Canadian Club honours Grace McCarthy and other distinguished citizens

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Catherine Campolin, top right, conducted the Henry Hudson Elementary intermediate choir through O Canada and This Is My Home at a Canadian Club luncheon for Order of Canada and Order of B.C. members. VISIONS WE HAVE FOUND: Beverley McLachlin's judicial career has led her from the Vancouver County Court to chief justice of the B.C. Supreme Court to, in 2000, the Supreme Court of Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May 21 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC