The Vicious Anti-Trans Bill That Might Become Law in Washington, a True Blue State

The group behind it is fighting hard to get it on the state ballot. While all eyes are on Texas as legislators there prepare for a special session on July 18 to potentially pass what could be the country's second "bathroom bill," another deadline is sneaking up in Washington: July 7. That's when LGBT advocates will know whether or not the anti-transgender campaign Just Want Privacy has gathered enough signatures for their initiative, I-1552, to make it on the Washington State ballot this fall.

