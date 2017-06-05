The Remarkable Life of Lubomyr Husar . . .by George Weigel How does...

As the Catholic Church in Poland was the safe deposit box of national memory and identity during the 123 years when "Poland" disappeared from the map of Europe , so the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was one of the principal repositories of Ukrainian national identity and aspiration in the hard decades when Stalin first tried to starve Ukraine into submission and later used every tool at the disposal of a totalitarian state to destroy Ukraine's language, culture, and self-awareness - a project continued for more than four decades by Stalin's successors. But an argument can be made that the achievement of the UGCC in Ukraine was even more remarkable than that of the Latin-rite Catholic Church in Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.