The Remarkable Life of Lubomyr Husar ...

The Remarkable Life of Lubomyr Husar . . .by George Weigel How does...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: National Review Online

As the Catholic Church in Poland was the safe deposit box of national memory and identity during the 123 years when "Poland" disappeared from the map of Europe , so the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church was one of the principal repositories of Ukrainian national identity and aspiration in the hard decades when Stalin first tried to starve Ukraine into submission and later used every tool at the disposal of a totalitarian state to destroy Ukraine's language, culture, and self-awareness - a project continued for more than four decades by Stalin's successors. But an argument can be made that the achievement of the UGCC in Ukraine was even more remarkable than that of the Latin-rite Catholic Church in Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May 21 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,566,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC