The Latest: Prisoners escaped over razor-wire-topped fence

This undated photo released by the Washington Department of Corrections shows prison inmate Richard Dale Harvel, 30, who escaped from Cedar Creek Correction in Littlerock, Wash., on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The Washington Department of Corrections says one of the inmates, 30-year-old Richard Harvell, was serving a 3A1 2-year sentence for unlawful possession of a firearm.

