Tax overhaul in trouble as opposition to import tax grows

In this May 24, 2017 file photo, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. A key part of House Republicans' plan to overhaul the way corporations pay taxes is on life support, leaving lawmakers scrambling to save one of President Donald Trump's biggest priorities and increasing the chances the GOP will simply pass a tax cut instead of overhauling the tax code.

