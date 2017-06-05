Sugar Trade Talks Between U.S. and Me...

Sugar Trade Talks Between U.S. and Mexico Go Into Overtime

News Max

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday extended the deadline for U.S.-Mexico sugar trade negotiations by 24 hours, and sources on either side of the spat said U.S. industry added new demands after the governments struck a provisional deal. Ross said extra time was needed to complete "final technical consultations" for a deal.

Chicago, IL

