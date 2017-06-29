State high court orders Sunnyside pol...

State high court orders Sunnyside police to return man's car

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

The Washington Supreme Court has ordered Sunnyside police to return a man's car and nearly $6,000 in cash, saying there was insufficient evidence the property was connected to drug trafficking. The case involved the arrest of Andreas Gonzalez, who had a small amount of cocaine and nearly $6,000 in cash when he was pulled over for speeding in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Melania Trump keeps DC entry low key; Barron dr... Thu Truth 186
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May '17 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,581 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC