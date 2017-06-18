Spokane residents share Japanese internment camp stories
This Thursday, May 11, 2017, photo shows an aluminum suitcase belonging to Jeanne Tanaka, taken during an interview at her home in Spokane, Wash. For Tanaka, now 93, internment started earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC