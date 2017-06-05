Sorry, Republicans: Seattle-bashing isn't going to save your brand in Washington State
This past weekend in Leavenworth, the Dan Evans wing of Washington State's Republican Party gathered in Leavenworth for its annual Cascade Conference. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer 's Joel Connelly attended the gathering of the self-professed Mainstream Republicans and reports that attendees "used humor and hard argument here over the weekend to gird for what their fundraising chair Jim Waldo predicted will be 'our two toughest years.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Progressive Institute.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC