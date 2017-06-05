Singletary sale draws suit
Photo by Kelly Sullivan: A lawsuit filed against the Department of Natural Resources by local environmental groups aims at pausing logging in the Reiter Forest adjacent to the heavily visited Wallace Falls State Park. The Singletary timber sale is complete, but a lawsuit filed against the Department of Natural Resources by local environmentalists at the end of May aims to pause logging.
