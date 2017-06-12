Seattle Dad's fundraising ends school...

Seattle Dad's fundraising ends school lunch debt in Washington's 3 largest districts

Jeff Lew says his GoFundMe campaigns have now erased school lunch debt in Washington 's three largest school districts: Seattle,Tacoma and Spokane. For instance, Tacoma reached its goal of $20,841 on May 30, so Lew raised the goal to $30,000 to cover future debt.

