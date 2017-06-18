Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path
Still in critical condition and undergoing repeated surgery, GOP House Whip Steve Scalise "will be in the hospital for some time," according to the facility where he is recovering from a gunshot. His House colleagues paid tribute to him at their annual charity baseball game, while law enforcement tracked the path the shooter traveled to his ballfield carnage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Jun 4
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May '17
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC