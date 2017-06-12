San Diego police officers got the wro...

San Diego police officers got the wrong Fred Washington

Read more: San Diego Reader

On June 13 city councilmembers were asked to approve a six-figure settlement in a lawsuit filed by Fredrick Lee Washington who spent two weeks in jail in 2015 on two felony counts that he had nothing to do with. The actual perpetrator, of no relation, was also named Fred Washington, however, he was eight years older, had a DMV record, and a different social security number.

Chicago, IL

