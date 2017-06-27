Questions raised about Liu Xiaobo's prison medical treatment
As recently as February, Liu Xiaobo's brother dismissed reports that the imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace laureate might be ill. Then came the bombshell on Monday that Liu has been diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer and transferred to a hospital on medical parole.
