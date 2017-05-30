Putin dismisses US claims about Trump, Russia and elections
In this May 8, 2017, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey speaks to the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington. Could President Donald Trump keep Comey from testifying to lawmakers about their private conversations? The White House appears to be considering raising the issue of executive privilege, but Trump may have a weak case for claiming that his conversations with Comey should be considered private, especially since the president himself has commented publicly about the circumstances surrounding Comey's May 9 firing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08)
|Sun
|The Worlds Bigges...
|7
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 1
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC