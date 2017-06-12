President Trump needs a strong chief ...

President Trump needs a strong chief of staff

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Jersey Herald

Recently, I sat in on a talk by author Chris Whipple on his new book, "The Gatekeepers," a view of presidential chiefs of staff. Though presidents, including George Washington, have had key confidants, it was the 20th century that created the term chief of staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News James Taylor keeps pounding out success (Oct '08) Jun 4 The Worlds Bigges... 7
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site May 21 Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May '17 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May '17 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,648 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC